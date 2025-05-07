12-year-old among 2 killed in cracker unit explosion

BHADRAK : Two persons including a minor boy were killed and five others suffered serious injuries in a powerful explosion at a firecracker unit near Haladidiha Bypass within Puruna Bazaar police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as 12-year-old Sheikh Musaraf and Raitun Bibi (40), both of Haladidiha Bypass area. The duo along with three of the injured persons - Ranjita Jena (24) of Kajimahala and Sulatana Bibi (45) and Arzifa Khatoon (20) of Haldidiha Bypass - was reportedly preparing crackers illegally inside the unit when the mishap took place.

Sources said the owner of the unit has a licence to sell fireworks but engaged local workers in manufacturing crackers illegally in a room behind his shop. On the day, the five workers were engaged in the unit when one of the crackers went off at around 9.30 am. The fire spread to the fireworks stock leading to a huge explosion. While the five suffered serious burns, two others present near the unit also sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses said the entire unit was reduced to a rubble in the explosion. The fire spread rapidly to the fireworks depot, engulfing the structure within minutes.

On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. They along with locals rushed the injured persons to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). Chief district medical officer (SDMO) Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal said five critically-injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where Musaraf and Raitun succumbed during treatment.

The remaining two injured were discharged from the DHH after primary treatment. Sources said the condition of the three other women undergoing treatment in SCB is critical.

In the evening, local residents staged protest at Haladidiha Bypass demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased duo. They also demanded strict action against the cracker unit owner who has reportedly absconded after the incident. Puruna Bazaar IIC Susanta Sahoo said police have launched a probe to determine the cause of the explosion. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the state disaster response fund.