Odisha to team up with AMNEX to provide AI data to farmers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to expand its collaboration with AMNEX Infotechnologies to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse agriculture-related geospatial data and provide critical information in advance to farmers for adopting best practices in farming.

AMNEX, which has been providing technical assistance to the Agriculture department for initiatives like AgriStack, digital crop survey and farmer registry, has evinced interest to further strengthen the digital agriculture mission by use of AI and other technology.

“The state is fully committed to embrace cutting-edge technology for agricultural advancements that ensure sustainability, efficiency and prosperity for our farming communities. Together, let’s cultivate a future where technology and tradition go hand in hand,” deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said.

Emphasising the importance of technology in strengthening the agricultural sector, Singh Deo said the government is committed to providing farmers with timely information to farmers to reduce crop losses and increase production.

Principal secretary Agriculture Arabinda Padhee said AMNEX in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture also offers technical support for 33 crops.

“AMNEX infuses technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and AI into farming practices to ensure that farmers are able to achieve maximum productivity. From predicting crop patterns to understanding soil and crop health, aiding decision-making on crop management and improving water management, we can bring better technology to the field by mapping and analysing complex agricultural pockets with greater accuracy,” he said.