Seven held for attempted abduction of rape survivor in Sambalpur; main accused on the run

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Tuesday arrested seven persons including a juvenile for reportedly trying to abduct a rape victim in Jujumura here on May 4.

The accused are Abhisekh Pollai (27), Bibek Sindhria (25), Bablu Behera (23), Prakash Gauda (21), Rohit Chhanchan (24), Kalu Bahadur (29) and the juvenile, all of Hirakud area.

Police said the abduction bid was planned by one Naba Kishore Naik of Jujumura who was accused of raping the 20-year-old woman. The victim worked as a domestic help in Naik’s house.

In June last year, the woman lodged a complaint with police accusing Naik of raping her. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused. Naik was released from jail earlier this year. Seeking revenge, he planned to abduct the victim with the help of the seven arrested persons on Sunday night. Naik and his accomplices assembled near Gargadbahal forest to execute the plan. Armed with weapons, they then went to the victim’s village to abduct her. However, the woman’s family members identified Naik when the accused were trying to break into their house and immediately informed police. Unable to kidnap the woman, the accused fled the spot.

Additional SP Prakash James Toppo said the seven accused were nabbed during the course of investigation. “Prime accused Naik was nursing a grudge against the victim for reporting his crime to the police and putting him in jail. He came in contact with Pollai and agreed to pay `30,000 for executing the abduction.”

A pistol, car, baseball bat, steel rod, sharp weapon, plastic rope, face masks, Rs 17,500 cash and six mobile phones were seized from the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab Naik and further investigation is underway,” Toppo added.