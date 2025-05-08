622 banned pentazocine injections seized, three arrested in Nuapada

NUAPADA: Cracking down on drug trafficking network in the district, Nuapada police has arrested three persons from Dhobipada in Jonk area for allegedly possessing contraband injections for sale.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said accused Aktar Mahammad (55), his son Sohel Mahammad (23) and Sharukh Khan (32) were apprehended from their house in ward no-13 of Dhobipada, Khariar Road within Jonk police limits in Saturday night.

Police seized 622 pentazocine lactate injections (30 mg), a prescription drug commonly misused as a narcotic. The banned injections were found packed in polythene bags and paper envelopes at the residence of the accused. Two mobile phones were also seized from them.

Raghavendra said the arrests were made following credible information about the trio’s involvement in illegal drug distribution. “We managed to catch the accused red-handed with a substantial quantity of the contraband. Strict legal action will follow as we are committed to curbing drug menace in the district,” he said.

Police registered a case under section 111 (4) of BNS along with section 21 (a) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further interrogation of the accused is expected to reveal more information about the drug supply chain and potential accomplices. Investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband, the SP added.