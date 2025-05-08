Civil defence mock drills across Odisha amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Civil defence mock drills were conducted at various places across Odisha on Wednesday to review the state’s emergency response preparedness amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

In Ganjam, mock drills were conducted in three coastal areas of the district at 4 pm. Sirens were sounded at Gopalpur-on-sea, Orissa Sands Complex (OSCOM) of the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) in Chhatrapur and Gopalpur Port.

Police, fire services personnel, NCC, scouts and volunteers participated in the drills responding to war scenarios, bomb blasts and fire incidents. The public were made aware about the precautionary measures needed to be adopted in the event of an attack. The entire Gopalpur beach was vacated during the exercise.

In Angul, the drills were held at Talcher with the participation of around 200 people. After the siren was sounded, people were asked to take shelter in safe houses. Demonstrations on handling the injured and dead persons were also held. Police, fire services personnel, Talcher municipality staff and members of the Red Cross participated in the exercises.

Similar war-preparedness drills were conducted in different areas of Koraput. Over 150 police personnel and six executive magistrates monitored the drills. As soon as the siren went off, volunteers and civil defence personnel asked the public to remain indoors. The roads from Koraput to Jeypore, Borigumma, Rayagada and Sunabeda were blocked by police during the drills.