CM Mohan Charan Majhi stresses virtual link among jails, hospitals, courts

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to expedite the justice delivery system, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday recommended connecting jails, hospitals, forensic labs and courts through video conferencing, so as to enable witnesses to provide their testimonies remotely.

Taking a review of the implementation of the three new criminal laws during a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi stressed on the need to conduct investigations and justice delivery in electronic mode as much as possible. These measures aim to modernise the justice system and improve its efficiency, he added.

The chief minister further emphasised the importance of zero FIR and suggested implementing e-FIR, e-summon and e-evidence provision. “This would make the justice system simpler and more efficient, allowing for faster execution,” he added.

Majhi also directed for deployment of modern mobile forensic vans to enhance the state’s forensic capabilities. The meeting was informed that 32 mobile forensic vans will be deployed across the state soon, to facilitate on-site forensic analysis and evidence collection.

He further instructed that no officer below the rank of superintendent of police (SP) should investigate cases related to mob lynching, terrorist activities and organised crime.

This directive aimed at ensuring that such sensitive cases are handled at a high level of authority, maintaining the gravity and seriousness with which these offences are treated.