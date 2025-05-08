CM Mohan Charan Majhi stresses virtual link among jails, hospitals, courts

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to expedite the justice delivery system, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday recommended connecting jails, hospitals, forensic labs and courts through video conferencing, so as to enable witnesses to provide their testimonies remotely.
Taking a review of the implementation of the three new criminal laws during a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi stressed on the need to conduct investigations and justice delivery in electronic mode as much as possible. These measures aim to modernise the justice system and improve its efficiency, he added.
The chief minister further emphasised the importance of zero FIR and suggested implementing e-FIR, e-summon and e-evidence provision. “This would make the justice system simpler and more efficient, allowing for faster execution,” he added.
Majhi also directed for deployment of modern mobile forensic vans to enhance the state’s forensic capabilities. The meeting was informed that 32 mobile forensic vans will be deployed across the state soon, to facilitate on-site forensic analysis and evidence collection.
He further instructed that no officer below the rank of superintendent of police (SP) should investigate cases related to mob lynching, terrorist activities and organised crime.
This directive aimed at ensuring that such sensitive cases are handled at a high level of authority, maintaining the gravity and seriousness with which these offences are treated.
The meeting also laid emphasis on strengthening police, jail, prosecution and judicial systems for effective implementation of the new criminal laws. The chief minister was informed that over 98 per cent of police personnel and officers have been trained on the new laws, modern technology being utilised for efficient investigation, upgradations are underway to enhance forensic capabilities besides 24x7 additional posts have been created for forensic and cyber forensic experts.
This apart, the meeting informed that all the jail staff have been trained on the new laws and steps were being taken to implement video conferencing in jails. In order to improve the rate of prosecution, 267 additional posts have been created in the prosecution cadre. The Odisha Prosecution Rules will be amended according to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act.