High alert across vital installations in Odisha, hawk eye on coastal waters

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha Police on Wednesday sounded a high alert across all the vital installations as well as along the state’s 480-km-long coastline.
Police sources said security has been enhanced at over one dozen vital installations including Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, critical defence establishments in at least four districts, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, ports, industrial towns, important dams and administrative buildings in the state.
Additional forces have been deployed at the defence establishments and patrolling on the roads leading to the vital installations has been intensified. Sources said quick reaction teams (QRTs) are also on stand-by at the defence establishments.
The state has about 114-km-long defence safety zone. These establishments are covered under a thick security blanket and guarded by Defence Security Forces (DSF) and Odisha Police. To tighten the security, several platoons of Defence Security Corps (DSC) have also been deployed at two vital establishments, said sources.
A senior government official said intelligence collection and internal security have been enhanced to deal with any emergency. Exchange of information and coordination with the central agencies and maritime enforcement activities have been increased manifold along the state’s coastline.
Sources said 18 marine police stations in Odisha are on high alert and they are actively coordinating with the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.
“To thwart any infiltration bid, at least five special police officers (SPOs) each have been deployed in 28 functional fish landing centres. The fishermen have been asked to immediately alert the authorities if they notice any suspicious movement,” said a senior police officer.
There are about 73 fish landing centres in the state and steps are being taken to appoint more number of SPOs for deployment. Sources said a close surveillance is being maintained along Odisha coast by stepping up the patrolling. A series of security and blackout drills will be conducted in the state in the next seven days.