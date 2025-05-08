High alert across vital installations in Odisha, hawk eye on coastal waters

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha Police on Wednesday sounded a high alert across all the vital installations as well as along the state’s 480-km-long coastline.

Police sources said security has been enhanced at over one dozen vital installations including Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, critical defence establishments in at least four districts, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, ports, industrial towns, important dams and administrative buildings in the state.

Additional forces have been deployed at the defence establishments and patrolling on the roads leading to the vital installations has been intensified. Sources said quick reaction teams (QRTs) are also on stand-by at the defence establishments.

The state has about 114-km-long defence safety zone. These establishments are covered under a thick security blanket and guarded by Defence Security Forces (DSF) and Odisha Police. To tighten the security, several platoons of Defence Security Corps (DSC) have also been deployed at two vital establishments, said sources.