Supreme Court ruling on BPSL to hit state’s industrial ecology: Protestors

JHARSUGUDA: In wake of the Supreme Court order for liquidation of JSW Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL), more than 3,000 people, including employees, contractors, local vendors and small traders, staged a massive protest outside the plant at Thelkoloi in Sambalpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstrators raised concerns over the potential fallout of the Supreme Court’s May 2 verdict which they said could have serious fallout on Odisha’s steel-making capability.

The protestors, many holding placards and shouting slogans, said the ruling could endanger the livelihoods of nearly 19,000 individuals directly or indirectly linked to BPSL. “This is not just a legal verdict; it’s a judgment that puts thousands of families at risk. We urge the Supreme Court to reconsider,” said a local resident participating in the protest.

Contractors and vendors, who have been associated with the plant for years, echoed the sentiment. “This is a body blow to the industrial backbone of Odisha. We appeal to the government and judiciary to find a workable solution that safeguards jobs and supports the local economy,” said a contractor who has worked with JSW BPSL for over a decade.

The verdict, whose implications are yet to be fully outlined, could have ramifications on industrial eco-system, leading to economic and social distress in the region as it may put livelihood of thousands of people on the line, the protestors said. Many feared it could set a worrying precedent, deterring future investments in the state’s industrial sector.

The protestors urged the government and legal authorities to intervene and ensure that employment, business interests, and regional development are not adversely affected by the ruling.

A spokesperson of JSW BPSL said employees plan to submit a fresh application in the Supreme Court, seeking reconsideration of their demands, especially regarding women’s security.

Thelkoloi sarpanch Avanti Nayak said the demands of the agitators are genuine and JSW has consistently supported the local community over the past four years.