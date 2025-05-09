VIMSAR introduces ACL reconstruction surgery

SAMBALPUR: The Orthopaedics department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla has introduced ligament reconstruction surgery, providing much-needed relief to patients in western Odisha, who previously had to travel to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar for similar procedures.

The advanced medical procedure primarily focuses on reconstructing the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), which connects the thigh bone (femur) to the shin bone (tibia) inside the knee. ACL injuries are common among athletes and individuals engaged in physical activities, often requiring surgical intervention for full recovery. Private hospitals typically charge around Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh for such procedures, but VIMSAR has set a remarkable precedent by offering the surgery free of cost.

Head of Orthopaedics department Dr Brajamohan Sahu said these procedures have become possible due to the arthroscopy machine, which was procured a few months back with the CSR funds provided by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

“Initially, we conducted minor surgeries using the equipment. But now, we have started performing complex surgeries. On Wednesday, we successfully completed ACL reconstruction on a 35-year-old patient from Sambalpur. So far, around 30 ligament reconstruction procedures have been conducted using this modern equipment,” he said.

The latest surgery was conducted on a patient from Sambalpur under the supervision of Dr Sahu and Professor PK Merli. The surgical team also comprised Dr Prabhakar Tripathy, Dr Debiprasad Nanda, Dr Bikash Dubey, Dr Shivanand Budhia, Dr Sohan Samal and Dr Preetam Jena.