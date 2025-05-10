22 stations in W Odisha to get Amrit Bharat revamp

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Railways has taken up redevelopment of 22 railway stations in six western Odisha districts under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Sources said the redevelopment works are underway at a cost of Rs 332 crore in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi districts.

Work has already commenced at many stations, including Jharsuguda Road, Brajarajnagar, Belpahar, Sambalpur City, Khariar Road, Hirakud, Kesinga, Bargarh Road, Barpali, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Harishankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Bimalagarh, Rajgangpur, and Panposh.

The Ministry of Railways has already sanctioned Rs 18.77 crore for Jharsuguda station, Rs 23.76 crore for Sambalpur, Rs 16.25 crore for Khariar Road, Rs 22.87 crore for Hirakud, Rs 20.85 crore for Kesinga, Rs 23.84 crore for Bargarh Road, Rs 20.88 crore for Barpali, Rs 18 crore for Balangir, Rs 35.79 crore for Titlagarh and Rs 33.87 crore for Kantabanji.

Similarly, Rs 16.66 crore has been allotted for Harishankar Road, Rs 18.83 crore for Bhawanipatna, Rs 9.69 crore for Bimlagarh, Rs 37.65 crore for Rajgangpur and Rs 14.22 crore for Panposh. Sanction of estimates and hiring of consultants are under progress for Jharsuguda, Himgiri, Rourkela and Sambalpur railway stations.