BEd exam put off, students stuck in Kurukshetra

ROURKELA: About 350 students of western Odisha districts, currently taking BEd examination at Kurukshetra in Haryana, are stuck after the Kurukshetra University (KU) deferred the test on Friday till further orders amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

With no clarity on next examination dates, the students are in a dilemma whether to stay put or return. Kurukshetra is located barely 50 km from Ambala cantonment.

The second year students of BEd are mostly from Rourkela and other parts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Samblapur, Boudh, Sonepur districts. They had left for Kurukshetra on May 1 with return journey reservations of May 13 and 14.

Sources said the students appeared for two papers on May 5 and 7, while the test for the third paper on Friday was postponed. There is no clarity about the final paper scheduled for May 12.

Anna Sebati Kujur, a student from Rajgangpur in Sundargarh, said uncertainty over the examination rescheduling prevails but getting train reservation on another date is a huge concern. The Jammu Tawi Express is the only direct train from Kurukshetra to Sambalpur via Rourkela and Jharsuguda and it is running overcrowded at present.

Most students want rescheduling of the two remaining papers on April 12 which, at present, appears to be the most feasible option and have been sending requests to the university authorities.