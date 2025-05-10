Governor urges scouts, guides to focus on nation building

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday called upon members of the scouts and guides to become torchbearers of a brighter future. The nation needs their dedication, discipline, and values now more than ever, he said.

Addressing the Rajya Puraskar ceremony of Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides at the Raj Bhavan here, he praised the scouts and guides movement for nurturing responsible citizens through service, self-reliance, and moral integrity.

“The Rajya Puraskar is not the end of your journey, it is a milestone,” the Governor said, urging the young members to carry forward the values of kindness, honesty, and leadership in all their actions.

As the chief patron of the Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides, the Governor expressed pride in the organisation’s accomplishments and its strong presence even in remote areas of the state. He commended the Odisha branch for winning several national level awards. Members of the Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides were awarded in eight different categories during the event.

On the occasion, eminent linguist Devi Prasanna Pattnaik was honoured with the Utkal Jyoti Samman by the Governor.

First Lady Jayshree Kambhampati, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond and minister of Higher Education Suryabanshi Suraj were present.