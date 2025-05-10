Govt frames new guidelines for semicon policy

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha aspiring to be a significant player in the country’s semiconductor landscape, the state government has released detailed operational guidelines for facilitating investments and disbursing capital investment subsidies under its ‘Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy’.

The guidelines will cover projects related to compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensor fab, and semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities.

Sources said, investment proposals for approval under the policy will be accepted till December 31, 2030. All units involved in semiconductor manufacturing and fabless design are eligible for benefits apart from the new units. Projects such as compound semiconductor fabs, silicon photonics, discrete semiconductor fabs for manufacturing high frequency/high power optoelectronics devices are eligible for fiscal support.

As per the new guideline, eligibility criteria remain uniform for new and expanding units. If a single application includes both fab and ATMP components, the higher of the two minimum investment thresholds will apply. The policy allows for support to be extended to consortiums or joint ventures, provided at least one group company meets the eligibility conditions. However, a project cannot claim fiscal support for the same incentive under any other state scheme.