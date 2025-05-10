JSW Steel’s Odisha plans under cloud as SC strikes down takeover of BPSL

BHUBANESWAR: With the Supreme Court rejecting JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), the company’s expansion plans in Odisha along with the state government’s steel march through big ticket investments may just have hit a roadblock.

In the immediate instant, the BPSL development could cast a cloud on JSW Steel’s Rs 2 lakh crore investment plans in the state. The steel major had acquired the debt-laden BPSL for Rs 19,700 crore in 2019 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved its insolvency resolution plan. However, the SC set it aside, terming it illegal and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

JSW has a number of key projects in the state - the biggest being the proposed 13.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant at Paradip with an estimated investment of Rs 65,000 crore. Although major clearances have been obtained and groundwork complete, the project is moving at a rather slow pace.

The company had also announced an integrated EV and battery manufacturing project at Naraj in Cuttack involving Rs 40,000 crore. A green energy facility in Kandhamal with a proposed outlay of Rs 40,000 crore has also been planned.

However, a 5 MTPA steel plant proposed at Keonjhar worth Rs 35,000 crore has now assumed primacy since it is the home of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the government is very keen to get it on rails.