MCH staff up in arms as peon manages duty roster

BARIPADA: Alleging that a stretcher peon has allegedly been managing duty rosters, over 110 staff of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) met the superintendent on Friday and sought his immediate intervention.

The staff, outsourced from a private agency, included nurses, health workers, and medical assistants. They expressed strong reservation over the peon, Raghunath Lohar, issuing duty orders to them, though the responsibility does not fall under his assigned role. They alleged that instead of performing his duty of transporting patients, he has taken over supervisory duties without any official sanction.

“When senior staff question Lohar, he tells them that he is a political party worker and no one has the power to point fingers at him. He also claims that he has the backing of the hospital authorities,” they stated.