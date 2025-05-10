Restriction on entry to Hirakud dam premises, surveillance tightened

SAMBALPUR: Security was tightened at the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur on Friday amid the growing India-Pakistan tension.
The dam authorities issued a statement restricting the entry of tourists and visitors to the dam premises until further notice.
The Sambalpur district administration, in coordination with state and central security agencies, has put in place a high-level security protocol at Hirakud Dam.
According to sources, security personnel equipped with advanced arms and monitoring equipment, have been deployed at the dam site for surveillance and rapid action. Barricades have been put up at key entry points, and police personnel have been stationed to ensure the enforcement of the restriction order.
Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said the decision to close the dam to visitors has been taken purely in the interest of public safety and national security. “However, the public need not panic. The situation is peaceful, and district-level security mechanisms, including the civil defence force, are in place and ready for necessary action if required,” he said.
The collector said people will be provided with necessary information to maintain transparency. A helpline number will also be issued in the public interest.
He added that the restriction is temporary and will be reviewed periodically based on the evolving security situation. “The public is advised to avoid entering restricted zones and to adhere to official guidelines,” the collector further said.
The district administration also issued a notice in the evening, stating that the district police control room has been re-designated as the town civil defence control room. Operating round the clock under the supervision of a police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police and an executive magistrate not below the rank of Odisha revenue service officer, residents can contact the control room at 8018250001.