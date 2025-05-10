Restriction on entry to Hirakud dam premises, surveillance tightened

SAMBALPUR: Security was tightened at the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur on Friday amid the growing India-Pakistan tension.

The dam authorities issued a statement restricting the entry of tourists and visitors to the dam premises until further notice.

The Sambalpur district administration, in coordination with state and central security agencies, has put in place a high-level security protocol at Hirakud Dam.

According to sources, security personnel equipped with advanced arms and monitoring equipment, have been deployed at the dam site for surveillance and rapid action. Barricades have been put up at key entry points, and police personnel have been stationed to ensure the enforcement of the restriction order.