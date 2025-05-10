State to implement 36 programmes to achieve Viksit Odisha goal: Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state government has decided to implement 36 programmes in various sectors to realise the Viksit Odisha by 2036 goals.

Presiding over a consultation workshop for Vision Odisha 2036 and 2047 documents at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said that the programmes will be selected from the fields of industry, education, health, infrastructure, rural development, tourism, tribal welfare, women’s empowerment, Odia language and culture.

Stating that Odisha will become a $500 billion economy by 2036, the chief minister said steps have been initiated to ensure that people at the bottom of the society will get all basic facilities.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and the state is firmly on the path to progress. On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Odisha’s formation as a state in 2036, the government has taken a firm resolve to make it one of the most developed states in the country. Odisha will also play an important role in achieving the goal of making our country a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Majhi said the state government opened the doors for consultation to prepare the vision documents and received over 3.2 lakh proposals from the general people of the state and non-resident Odias. It is the first state in the country to prepare this document by analysing data and suggestions given by the people with the help of artificial intelligence, he said.

The state-level workshop was attended by experienced administrators, educationists, public representatives, representatives of industry and civil society and eminent personalities from the field of art and culture.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, cabinet ministers, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officials attended.