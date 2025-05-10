Tourism dept asked to rework its Rs 174 crore development plan for Satkosia

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department has been asked to rework its Rs 174 crore development plan of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (TR) where it had planned a series of tourism infrastructure in the core and buffer areas.

After a nudge from the Forest department, a fresh detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, sources familiar with the development said.

Tiger reserve is a heavily regulated zone and only eco-tourism activities are permitted based on the framework provided by National Tiger Conservation Authority. While core area of a TR remains inviolate, only temporary construction is allowed in buffer zone. Only the Forest department can take up all such works.

Tourism department had prepared the integrated master plan for Satkosia TR, Odisha’s second biggest tiger land, spread over 1136.70 sq km, under ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)’ scheme. In the original plan, the department had proposed tourist facilities in three zones - Pampasar-Tikarpada hub, Baliput-Badmul hub and Kusanga-Sitalpani hub - of the tiger reserve.

In Pampasar-Tikarpada hub, the projects included arrival plaza, accommodations, bird watching towers, upgradation of Gharial Research and Conservation Unit (GRACU), nature interpretation centre, amphitheatre, jetty upgradation and adventure sports. The GRACU is in the core area of the TR.

Similarly, another arrival plaza, river promenade, bird watching tower, cruise hub, caravan park and adventure sports were proposed in Baliput-Badmul hub. In Kusanga-Sitalpani hub, an arrival plaza, jetty upgradation, nature interpretation centre, adventure sports and temple tourism were proposed.

As per the master plan, about 6.86 acre land in Tikarpada, 15.64 acre in Baliput, 16.07 acre in Purnakote, 3.77 acre in Chhamundia, 8.37 acre in Badmal and 19.55 acre in Sitalpani area, mostly in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve, was earmarked for implementation of the project.