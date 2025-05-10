Tourism dept asked to rework its Rs 174 crore development plan for Satkosia

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department has been asked to rework its Rs 174 crore development plan of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (TR) where it had planned a series of tourism infrastructure in the core and buffer areas.
After a nudge from the Forest department, a fresh detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, sources familiar with the development said.
Tiger reserve is a heavily regulated zone and only eco-tourism activities are permitted based on the framework provided by National Tiger Conservation Authority. While core area of a TR remains inviolate, only temporary construction is allowed in buffer zone. Only the Forest department can take up all such works.
Tourism department had prepared the integrated master plan for Satkosia TR, Odisha’s second biggest tiger land, spread over 1136.70 sq km, under ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)’ scheme. In the original plan, the department had proposed tourist facilities in three zones - Pampasar-Tikarpada hub, Baliput-Badmul hub and Kusanga-Sitalpani hub - of the tiger reserve.
In Pampasar-Tikarpada hub, the projects included arrival plaza, accommodations, bird watching towers, upgradation of Gharial Research and Conservation Unit (GRACU), nature interpretation centre, amphitheatre, jetty upgradation and adventure sports. The GRACU is in the core area of the TR.
Similarly, another arrival plaza, river promenade, bird watching tower, cruise hub, caravan park and adventure sports were proposed in Baliput-Badmul hub. In Kusanga-Sitalpani hub, an arrival plaza, jetty upgradation, nature interpretation centre, adventure sports and temple tourism were proposed.
As per the master plan, about 6.86 acre land in Tikarpada, 15.64 acre in Baliput, 16.07 acre in Purnakote, 3.77 acre in Chhamundia, 8.37 acre in Badmal and 19.55 acre in Sitalpani area, mostly in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve, was earmarked for implementation of the project.
However, sources said, following a review of the master plan, the Forest department asked Tourism department for necessary changes and work out a fresh DPR as the current proposal included projects in the buffer zone where such cannot be taken up.
A source said the proposal of building tourist accommodation in any of these areas has been rejected, while plans for cottage upgradation, amphitheater, jetty upgradation and adventure sports in Pampasar-Tikarpada hub was struck down too.
In fact, tourism projects of such nature will require the nod of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) as well as the State Board for Wildlife. Besides, the eco-senstive zone (ESZ) of Satkosia, not yet notified, will come into play. For taking up any activity within ESZ, if notified, or within 10 km zone of the boundary of national parks or sanctuaries, if ESZ has not been notified, prior approval of the standing committee of the NBWL is required for the projects listed in the schedule of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006.
Tourism department, sources said, had roped in Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) to prepare the DPR for the project.
Contacted, PCCF Wildlife Prem Kumar Jha said the Tourism department has been asked to revise the master plan in consultation with the Forest department and prepare the DPR accordingly. “The Forest department will decide as to how the project components will be executed once the DPR is submitted to us,” he said.