Two J’khand natives faked as railway staff, manned PH

PARADIP: The arrest of two Jharkhand natives for impersonating as railway staff has sparked concern as the duo was found manning a passenger halt (PH), a critical safety breach, on the Cuttack-Paradip line Wednesday last.

Raj Kumar Purty and Charan Bodra, not only manned the PH but also flagged trains. They have been charged with impersonation, forgery and endangering railway safety.

Purty, 30, is a resident of Banahamtu under West Singhbhum district. Twenty-year-old Bodra is from Kaisa in the same district. They were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) following the intervention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

When a team led by IIC of RPF, Paradip Mithelesh Kumar visited Bagadia passenger halt, Purty was in the station master’s uniform and signalling trains with a green flag, raising suspicion. Bodra was in the uniform of a token porter. Questioned, both failed to produce any legitimate joining letter or authorisation, and showed ID cards suspected to be forged.

The duo claimed to hail from Jharkhand but had been staying at a lodge in Jatni and commuting to Bagadia PH to perform unauthorised ‘duties’, including flagging trains, GRP officials said.