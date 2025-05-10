VV Yadav relieved, Sanjay Singh gets Works dept charge

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday relieved principal secretary in the Works department Vir Vikram Yadav to enable him to join his new assignment at the Centre.

Yadav, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Sanjay Kumar Singh, principal secretary of Rural Development department, will replace Yadav as the principal secretary in the Works department. Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, has been allowed to hold additional charge as principal secretary of Information and Public Relation and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments, a notification said.

Similarly, 2008-batch officer Yamini Sarangi will replace Singh as Rural Development secretary. She will continue to serve as commissioner, Commercial Taxes and GST with additional charge of special secretary in Finance department, it added.