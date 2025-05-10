Youth beaten to death, vehicle torched in Baranga

Cuttack: In a gruesome incident, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified miscreants near Basulei temple within Baranga police station limit in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sk. Rahil(23) of Dewan Bazar under Lalbag police station in the city.

As per reports, locals who were going to Puri main canal for bathing early on the morning saw a Travera vehicle burning on the road stretching to Basulei temple then found a body of an unidentified youth lying near a bush in a pool of blood with serious injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

They also found a wooden stick, blood stained steel pipe and some ropes lying at few feet distance from the body. After witnessing the body and the charred vehicle the locals then informed police. On being informed, higher police officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of scientific team.

Later, though the body was identified by the family members of the deceased, the reason behind murder is yet to be ascertained. Basing on the FIR filed by Sk. Sajid police have registered a murder case and started interrogating suspected persons. In the FIR, Sajid has stated that his brother Rahil had gone outside with three of his friends at about 9 pm on Thursday night and had not returned home.

His family members had come to know about his murder on Friday, the FIR added. -"We are looking into the incident from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the murder and nab the accused persons involved in the incident. Though we have established name and address of the vehicle owner who belongs to Alisha Bazar locality, he however is absconding. Efforts are on the crack the murder case as soon as possible,-" said a senior police officer.