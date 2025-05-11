Another Odia students’ batch leaves Jammu for Odisha amid Pak attack

BHUBANESWAR: After living in fear of attacks from Pakistan for three days, another batch of students from Odisha have set out from conflict-affected regions of Kashmir.

The office of chief resident commissioner (CRC), Odisha, at New Delhi coordinated evacuation of seven Odisha students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), both Shalimar and Sopore campuses, and 20 students from the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

“Ganderbal is a relatively safer place and we did not hear or see any attacks in the last three days but there were reports of drone and missile interceptions in areas nearby and everywhere else in the Kashmir valley. Since this is war and nothing can be predicted, we had approached the Odisha government to take us back to our state,” said Priyadarshini Kuanr, a 3rd year BEd student of Central University of Kashmir.