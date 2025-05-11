Early monsoon onset in Kerala, yet Odisha arrival still not clear

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the southwest monsoon is likely to set over early in Kerala on May 27, its progress to Odisha in time is still not clear.

The monsoon normally arrives in Odisha around June 12. Last year, monsoon had reached the state on June 8, which was earlier than usual. However, the arrival of monsoon has always been tricky. It had reached the state on June 22 in 2023, June 16 in 2022, June 10 in 2021, June 11 in 2020 and on June 21 in 2019.

“Usually, the monsoon reaches Odisha 10 to 12 days after entering Kerala. However, it is too early to predict if the monsoon will arrive the state early, on time or will get delayed,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

If any supportive weather system forms over the Bay of Bengal, then it may assist the advancement of monsoon towards the state before its scheduled arrival, she added.