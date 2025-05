JEYPORE: The district administration has identified four acres of government land for construction of a truck terminal near BJ-2 village under Randanpali panchayat in Jeypore block.

According to sources, locals and the administration have been facing difficulties due to truck parking on roads, especially along the canal road and NH-26 in town. Traffic-related issues are reported in mid-town areas while frequent road accidents occur near Dhepguda, Sadar police station, and bus stand areas due to truck parking.

Under the direction of Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan, the Revenue department has identified four acres of land near BJ-2 village under Randapali gram panchayat.

The location, situated 8 km away from the town is linked to Borigumma-Jeypore NH 26 and Borigumma-Koraput state highway. Jeypore sub-collector A Sasya Reddy said, the administration will provide rooms, toilets, mechanic garage, and loading and unloading space as required.