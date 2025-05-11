Integrated command, control centre to beef up security watch in Bhubaneswar

“With over 900 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the city, the CCC offers a robust monitoring mechanism from a single corner,” said a BSCL official. He said the CCC proves to be of huge help in monitoring the movement of vehicles on arterial roads and major junctions which makes it even more useful in tracking any kind of notorious activity.

Considering the current situation, the CCC could also be used to divert traffic of a particular location or create a green corridor in the event of any emergency, he said. The integration of display boards, installed at different locations in the city, with the CCC will also prove handy for the authorities in using the facility to disseminate any message to public or raise awareness among them on something.

Officials said the central command and control centre has already proven its usefulness in enhancing surveillance and service delivery through coordination among different departments during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in January. BSCL officials said apart from a dedicated control unit of the Commissionerate Police, they also made the CCC accessible from the City DCP office to make the surveillance and service delivery mechanism even more effective.