Odisha Dialogues | Congress revival certain, people looking to it with hope: Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das

A party veteran, three-time MP and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das has been given a herculean task of rebuilding Congress in Odisha. In discussion with Team TNIE under the Odisha Dialogues series, the newly-appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee outlines his vision, mission and strategy to revive the grand old party in the state. Excerpts:

You have been appointed as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) at a time when the party is in a crisis in the state. It is fighting from the margins. What is your immediate strategy to revive the party in the state?

I have been in Odisha politics since long. I have initiated steps to find out the reasons behind the party’s defeat in every election and what can be done for its revival in the state. The two rivals - BJP and BJD - are no doubt stronger. They have money power and efficient election management machinery. But I believe that people of Odisha want a real change. The people of the state have realised that the BJD and BJP are hand in glove. They are once again looking towards Congress with hope.

You said that BJD and BJP are hand in glove. If the people knew this, why did they vote for BJP in 2024 election? Why did Congress fare so badly?

In the last election, our selection of candidates was wrong to the extent of 80 per cent. I clearly admit it. The campaigning was also amiss. Did you see any public meeting other than that addressed by Rahul Gandhiji and party president Khargeji? Barring a meeting that I had organised in Kalahandi in which former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel attended, there was no concerted campaign involving national leaders. We totally failed in election management. But you must realise, despite our weaknesses, about 15 of our candidates lost by low margins of 5,000 to 15,000 votes. If we had given some more attention to them, the party could have won another 15 to 20 Assembly seats.

You were appointed OPCC president overlooking the claims of several senior leaders like Srikant Jena and Mohammed Moquim. As factionalism has long plagued the Congress in the state, how do you plan to unify leaders and cadres?

You must see how I have already unified everybody. I openly visited every leader’s house and discussed with them. They are all coming together. All the senior leaders like Srikant Jena, Jayadev Jena, Niranjan Patnaik and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka are very close to me. Everybody including the young MLAs are also supporting me. Nobody has opposed my appointment.

Where are the youth leaders in Congress? The party has failed to groom young leaders who can take the organisation ahead.

We have many young leaders who were defeated in the 2024 election. At least 20 youth candidates are there who can win the next election. Now we are focused on rebuilding the Youth Congress and NSUI. We are going to organise intensive training camps for them. We are also selecting educated women leaders. I am going to select 500 educated youths with commitment who will carry the party forward.