Odisha government to set up 5 fast-track courts to deal with crime against women: Law Min

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon set up five fast-track courts in the state to take up cases concerning crimes against women including domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse, said Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday.

Speaking at the 43rd annual conference of Medico Legal Society of Odisha (MLSO) organised at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here, he said these fast-track courts will dispose of cases within a period of one month to provide justice to women who are suffering. “Five fast-track courts will be set up in the first phase only to deal with women-related cases. Later, steps will be taken to establish such courts in all 314 blocks in Odisha,” the minister added.

Apart from the fast-track courts, the state government has also decided to set up 40 new civil judge (junior division)-cum-JMFC courts and six new additional civil judge (junior division)-cum-JMFC courts in the state.

Odisha has a massive backlog of over 19 lakh pending cases, including 15.96 lakh criminal cases and 3.26 lakh civil cases across various courts in the state.