Odisha Governor urges all to stand firmly behind Indian armed forces

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called on religious institutions to offer prayers for the 26 people who lost their lives and those injured in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and stand firmly behind the Indian armed forces.

Addressing a special meeting of heads of religious institutions and representatives of various communities at the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 26 innocent civilians. “Terrorism has no religion and violence has no scripture,” he said.

The Governor said, “It was not just an attack on innocent civilians but an assault on the idea of India - our unity, democracy and peace. Our brave soldiers are once again standing at the frontlines to protect our sovereignty. In this critical hour, we must stand firmly behind them.”

He further said, “This gathering sends a powerful message. Though diverse in faith, language and customs, we are united when it comes to defending our nation and its values.”

Kambhampati extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, including both civilians and soldiers, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He appealed all educational institutions to fly the national flag in a show of solidarity.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was also present at the meeting, said terrorism is a war against humanity. History shows how all communities come together whenever the country is in need, he said, citing the bravery and sacrifice of Abdul Hamid as an example. “Our greatest identity is being Indian. We all are Indians, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion,” he said.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu, DGP YB Khurania and senior defence personnel were also present.