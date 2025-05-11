Odisha's Hirakud islands abuzz with nesting migratory birds

SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud Dam reservoir has come alive this summer with the buzz of thousands of waders, known as shorebirds or water birds, in the 26 islands marking the onset of the breeding season.
Over 10 species, including River Terns, Gull-Billed Terns, Little Terns, Oriental Pratincoles, and various egrets have laid thousands of eggs and are actively rearing their chicks. Their courtship displays, nesting rituals, and chick-rearing activities have filled the wetland with life, making it a hub of avian activity.
Following the receding of winter waters, the islands began to emerge, attracting birds by mid-April. The absence of human interference and predators such as stray dogs, jackals, hyenas, wild dogs, and wolves makes these islands a sanctuary for nesting birds.
In some islands, large breeding colonies of River Terns and Pratincoles are noticeable. The mother birds are seen vigilantly guarding their eggs and chicks from the scorching heat while also engaging in post-fledging care. Their camouflaged nests blend into the sandy terrain, providing natural protection.
Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary authorities have installed over 100 red flags to alert fishermen and deployed nine patrol squads with two speed boats to monitor breeding areas. Tourist boats are kept at a distance to prevent disturbances that could leave eggs and chicks vulnerable to extreme heat.
The Chadhei club in Sambalpur has played a crucial role in identifying nesting sites in human-dominated areas and educating locals about protecting these breeding sites.
Divisional forest officer of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, the isolated islands of Hirakud provide an ideal nesting habitat, offering safety from common predators like stray dogs, cattle and humans. “Our focus is on maintaining these areas as ‘No-Go’ zones to protect the fragile breeding sites,” she added.
In the annual bird census, 3.77 lakh migratory birds were recorded at Hirakud wetland with an increase of around 35,000 as compared to the previous year. A Ramsar site, Hirakud continues to serve as a crucial breeding ground for migratory birds, including species like River Terns which are a near-threatened species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Species.