Odisha's Hirakud islands abuzz with nesting migratory birds

SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud Dam reservoir has come alive this summer with the buzz of thousands of waders, known as shorebirds or water birds, in the 26 islands marking the onset of the breeding season.

Over 10 species, including River Terns, Gull-Billed Terns, Little Terns, Oriental Pratincoles, and various egrets have laid thousands of eggs and are actively rearing their chicks. Their courtship displays, nesting rituals, and chick-rearing activities have filled the wetland with life, making it a hub of avian activity.

Following the receding of winter waters, the islands began to emerge, attracting birds by mid-April. The absence of human interference and predators such as stray dogs, jackals, hyenas, wild dogs, and wolves makes these islands a sanctuary for nesting birds.

In some islands, large breeding colonies of River Terns and Pratincoles are noticeable. The mother birds are seen vigilantly guarding their eggs and chicks from the scorching heat while also engaging in post-fledging care. Their camouflaged nests blend into the sandy terrain, providing natural protection.