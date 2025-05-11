Odisha

Property worth Rs one crore damaged in fire at Odisha's GIET university

Smoke engulfed the GIET university building after the fire mishap
Smoke engulfed the GIET university building after the fire mishap
BERHAMPUR: A fire broke out in the main building of the computer science department at GIET university in Gunupur of Rayagada district on Saturday.

The fire erupted around 1.45 pm in the five-storied building. It was suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit. Computers and critical equipment present in the room worth over Rs 1 crore were reduced to ashes.

Dean (administration) of the university NVJ Rao said, no one was injured in the fire mishap. About 14 computer sets with tables and the ceiling server room, valued over Rs 1 crore were destroyed.

Two fire tenders from Gunupur fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after a two-hour effort.

Fire officer Rajanikant Gouda said that preliminary findings point to a possible short-circuit, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be conducted, he added.

