Security beefed up along Odisha coast, Paradip Port on alert

BERHAMPUR/PARADIP: Security measures have been intensified along Odisha’s coastline over potential threats to vital installations and establishments amid the tension between India and Pakistan.

Paradip Port authorities heightened measures with all terminals, berths, and ship anchorage areas instructed to immediately elevate their security status to International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code - Security Level 2. Stringent checks are being implemented on vessels and entry gates.

Sources said, around 20-25 vessels operating in and around the Indian subcontinent and neighbouring regions have been directed to follow Security Level 2 protocols.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said, security has been stepped up at Paradip Port following the rise in tension between India and Pakistan. Flag marches have been conducted across all police jurisdiction areas in Paradip. Enhanced security arrangements have been made at the port and other strategic locations. Additional personnel have been deployed at key installations, he added.

Similarly, security was tightened in Ganjam district’s coastal areas. Marine police stations in Arjipalli and three stations in Jagatsinghpur district are on high alert conducting intensified sea and land patrolling.

“Ganjam has a coastline of over 33 km, and we have stepped up patrols to prevent potential security breaches,” stated Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra. Since important establishments including Gopalpur Port, Indian Rare Earths Ltd, Grasim exists in coastal areas in Chhatrapur block of Ganjam, security forces have been deployed for safety of the establishments, the SP added.

Leaves of CISF and police have been cancelled, with coastal security efforts being coordinated among Odisha Police, Indian Coast Guard, and Indian Navy.