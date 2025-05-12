Basudha projects on slow lane, water crisis grips rural areas of Odisha's Rairangpur

BARIPADA: Several rural pockets in Rairangpur division of Mayurbhanj district are facing acute water shortage reportedly due to slow progress of water supply projects under the Basudha scheme.
Residents of Rengalbeda village under Chadheipahadi panchayat in Bijatala block expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration for failing to address their persistent water woes. Construction of a water tank, sanctioned under the Basudha scheme, is reportedly continuing for the last five years and is yet to be completed. Besides, a solar-powered water project installed in the village has been non-functional for the last two years while only one of the four tube-wells installed in Rengalbeda is operational.
With a population of around 250, villagers claimed the single tube-well is insufficient to meet their daily needs. Womenfolk of the village are forced to stand in long queues near the tube-well from early morning to collect water. Some also cover a distance of over 1 km to fetch water from unsafe wells in the nearby forests, they alleged.
Govindpur village, also under Chadheipahadi panchayat, faces a similar crisis as the overhead water tank is yet to be completed even after more than two years. One of the residents of the village said over 60 families now rely on a single well in the village.
Jarihil village under Kuleisila panchayat in Rairangpur block is also grappling with severe water scarcity. Although the village has over 400 residents, two of its tube-wells are deemed unsafe due to contamination and insect infestation. Villagers are now forced to fetch water from a pit near the village.
Villagers blamed the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) division of the Panchayati Raj department, which has been supervising the Basudha projects. They alleged that the construction agency engaged by the authorities for the last five years, is carrying out work at a snail’s pace due to lack of direction and monitoring by officials.
The assistant executive engineer of RWSS, Bijatala was unavailable for comments. RWSS executive engineer of Rairangpur Debabrata Das said frequent disruption of power supply is one of the main reasons behind the delay in Basudha projects. However, the junior engineers concerned have been directed to monitor and expedite the work.