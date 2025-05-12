Basudha projects on slow lane, water crisis grips rural areas of Odisha's Rairangpur

BARIPADA: Several rural pockets in Rairangpur division of Mayurbhanj district are facing acute water shortage reportedly due to slow progress of water supply projects under the Basudha scheme.

Residents of Rengalbeda village under Chadheipahadi panchayat in Bijatala block expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration for failing to address their persistent water woes. Construction of a water tank, sanctioned under the Basudha scheme, is reportedly continuing for the last five years and is yet to be completed. Besides, a solar-powered water project installed in the village has been non-functional for the last two years while only one of the four tube-wells installed in Rengalbeda is operational.

With a population of around 250, villagers claimed the single tube-well is insufficient to meet their daily needs. Womenfolk of the village are forced to stand in long queues near the tube-well from early morning to collect water. Some also cover a distance of over 1 km to fetch water from unsafe wells in the nearby forests, they alleged.