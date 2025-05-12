Cuttack corporators unhappy with panel report on desilting work, call it misleading

CUTTACK: Even as the sanitation committee constituted by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has submitted report on the progress of desilting work in the city, the deadline of which was April 30, local corporators alleged it is a mere eyewash.

As per sources, the corporation had constituted the sanitation committee after drawing flak from the local residents for its failure to clear waterlogging following a heavy downpour on April 15. Locals had alleged the situation worsened because of clogged drains.

To review the desilting work in the city which was being handled by three manpower agencies, the CMC constituted the sanitation committee comprising two executive engineers, junior engineers, ward officer and sanitary inspectors, and asked them to submit the report by April 30.

Though the committee submitted the report by the scheduled deadline, local corporators, unconvinced by the findings, alleged it was submitted without proper verification or inspection.