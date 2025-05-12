Drones to keep surveillance over Odisha’s 480 km-long coastline

BHUBANESWAR: With drones and unmanned aerial vehicles beginning to play frontal role in warfare and surveillance as displayed in the latest attacks between India and Pakistan, Odisha Police has begun to deploy high-performance drones to keep a watch from the sky on the state’s 480 km-long coastline.

In the first phase 10 drones have been pressed into service. The drones, equipped with advanced features, are significantly quieter and remain inaudible, sources said.

“A tender was floated and at least seven bidders had participated. An Indian company was awarded the contract which supplied 10 highly sophisticated drones. The drones can record videos and capture images from a height of about 1 km,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said, the drones will be able to identify even the type of boat and how many persons are travelling in it from a distance of about 500 metres. They have high resolution cameras and night vision system, and can travel up to 20 km inside the sea.