Fake currency racket busted in Odisha, one detained

BHADRAK: Police seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 10,000 from a youth at Anand Bazaar in Bhadrak on Saturday.

Police said two youths were allegedly trying to purchase goods from a shop by using fake notes at Anand Bazaar. The shop owner grew suspicious due to the texture of the notes and raised an alarm. Subsequently, locals caught one of the youths while the other managed to escape from the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 10,000 in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 from the youth.

Bhadrak Rural IIC Dayanidhi Das said police registered a case and the seized notes were sent for forensic examination. The youth has been detained and is being questioned. “A manhunt has been launched to nab his absconding accomplice and uncover the network behind this racket. Further investigation is underway,” he added.