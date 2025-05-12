Government keeping close watch on return of Odisha’s students from border areas; 108 return from Jammu

BHUBANESWAR: Government officials on Sunday said that they are in touch with the states bordering India and Pakistan to facilitate the smooth return of Odia students to their homes.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department stated in its notification on Sunday that Odia students studying at different universities in Jammu and Kashmir have been instructed to vacate their campus with immediate effect.

It stated that a 24X7 control room will function at Sanskruti Bhawan till May 14 with emergency landline number 0674-2431945 and e-mail id directorateofculture@gmail.com to provide necessary support and assistance to the students for their return from the union territory. An official from the state control room said at least 108 students have already returned from Jammu after they were asked to vacate their campus.