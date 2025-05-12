Groom dies of electrocution during ‘Kaudi Khela’ ritual in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old groom was electrocuted to death after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire on the wedding altar while taking part in the ‘Kaudi Khela’ ritual on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at Nrutanga village within Mahanga police limits. The deceased, Satyamanu Sahu, had got married to one Mamuni just three days back on Wednesday.

After the marriage was solemnised, the newlywed couple returned to the groom’s place and was participating in the Kaudi Khela ritual when the incident took place. Sources said Sahu allegedly came in contact with a live wire that was dangling on the side of the altar after which he lost consciousness.

His family members immediately took him to the Mahanga community health centre where doctors declared him dead. Unconvinced, they again rushed him to the SCB medical college and hospital where the doctors confirmed Sahu’s death. Meanwhile, a pal of gloom has descended on the entire village after the incident.