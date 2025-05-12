Odisha Assembly’s Energy standing committee visits TPCODL centre

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the departmentally-related standing committee (Energy) of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Sunday visited the power distribution technology centre of TPCODL at Power House Square here.

The delegation led by committee chairman Ranendra Pratap Swain made the visit to gain a first-hand knowledge about the integration of digital technology and operational excellence in power distribution system.

TPCODL officials gave the delegation a live demonstration of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform, which enables real-time power network monitoring, intelligent fault isolation and automated grid operations.

The committee was also shown the capabilities of the Power Distribution Technology Centre (PDTC), which houses the centralised power system control centre (CPSCC) and strategically located area power system control centres (APSCCs). These advanced systems work together to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, seamless supply management and rapid response to power outages across the TPCODL distribution areas.

The committee members comprised MLAs Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Ramesh Chandra Behera. The delegation was accompanied by managing director, GRIDCO, Trilochan Panda, and senior officials of Energy department and TPCODL.