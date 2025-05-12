Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission directs Tata Power to prioritise feeder metering

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Tata Power-owned distribution companies are persuading domestic consumers to install smart meters, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has asked the utilities to give priority on metering of distribution transformers and feeder lines instead, and report the progress in every quarter.

The directive of the commission to the four distribution companies - TPCODL, TPSODL, TPNODL and TPWODL - came during a recent review of their performance in reduction of distribution and transmission loss and measures taken by the discoms to address consumer complaints on unscheduled power cuts and frequent disruption in power supply.

It has come to the notice of OERC that metering of distribution transformers (DT), 33 kV and 11 kV feeder lines are progressing at an abysmally slow pace. As such metering allows for precise measurement of energy flow from feeders to consumers, facilitating accurate energy auditing and billing, the discoms do not want to provide insight into issues like low voltage, low power factor and voltage fluctuations.

The power distribution business is a joint venture between Tata Power with 51 per cent stake and the state government has 49 per cent share. The distribution utilities are pressing the government to allow them to install smart meter under capital expenditure (Capex) route to pass on the meter rent to the consumers through tariff.