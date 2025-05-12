Odisha forest staff to be trained on new reforms

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government bringing critical changes to the existing Wildlife (Protection) (Orissa) Rules - 1974, the Forest department has asked the territorial and wildlife divisions to focus on capacity-building and training of field-level officials to enhance the enforcement of wildlife laws and ensure swift action against offenders.

Sources said funds have also been sanctioned to some of the divisions for the capacity-building programme this year. An official from the Forest department said a division-level training programme on Model Case Record preparation in line with the fresh amendments to the Wildlife Protection rules in the state was organised by the Ghumsur North division involving experts including a senior advocate from the Orissa High Court as the resource person.

Forest guards, foresters, range officers and officials in the rank of assistant conservator of forest (ACF) imparted the training on appropriate formats to be followed to prepare the seizure list, maintain case diary, hazat register and other provisions that will help in systematically recording and tracking wildlife crime cases.

The amended wildlife protection rules of the state now include at least 10 new standardised forms including seizure list, carcass details, search warrant form, and offence list for investigation of offences related to wildlife crimes.

“The training and capacity-building programme will help field-level officials to understand the new reforms and put them into practice while investigating a case related to wildlife crime to clearly record the nature of the offence, invoke appropriate legal provisions and facilitate more effective prosecution,” said a forest official.