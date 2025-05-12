Odisha still on high alert despite de-escalation

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, the state government is leaving nothing to chance and keeping its major cities and vital installations in tight security.

In the state capital, the Commissionerate police continues its state of high alert. Police teams have been deployed across key areas and crowded marketplaces in the city, including the Biju Patnaik Internation Airport and Lingaraj temple, with Special Operations Group (SOG) units stationed at strategic locations. “We have received direction to check whether any sleeper cell is present here, and if any efforts are being made to activate it,” said a senior police officer.

Steps are also being taken to maintain communal harmony and initiate action against any rumour-mongering on online platforms immediately. Social media monitoring cell has been activated to keep a close watch over spread of any malicious content and counter it as early as possible.

Patrolling has been intensified across the city and the PCR personnel have been directed to share photographs of the locations they are visiting. Police personnel have also been asked to patrol on motorcycles so that even the narrow lanes and bylanes are covered. “The PCR personnel have been directed to gather intelligence and improve their visibility. All the inspectors have also been sensitised regarding the prevailing situation and instructed to collect intelligence about any adverse situation,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police said it is continuing to keep a close vigil on all the vital installations across the state. Over 170 platoons of police force are in complete readiness to handle any emergency situation.