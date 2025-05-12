Over 4,500 hectare area in Odisha affected by forest fire this year: Report

BHUBANESWAR: Over 4,500 hectare area in Odisha has so far been affected by wildfire in the ongoing forest fire season even as the prevailing heatwave condition, expected to cause more harm, has thrown fresh challenge for forest and wildlife officials in dealing with the menace.

As per the latest forest fire report of the Forest and Environment department, a staggering 28,963 fire points have already been detected between January 1 and May 8.

The wildfire incidents that include at least 8,208 large forest fire points, have affected approximately 4,564.58 ha - around 500 ha more as compared to the forest fire season 2024 in which the total area affected in wildfire in Odisha was 4,067.05 ha.

Forest officials said, of the total forest fire points detected this season, about 20,363 were inside forest boundary, while the remaining 8,600 were outside the forest boundary. The Rayagada forest division in Koraput circle has recorded over 2,000 fire points while Phulbani division in Berhampur has recorded about 1,800 fire points, with 70 to 75 per cent fire points detected inside their forest boundaries. Ten more forest and wildlife divisions have also recorded over 1,000 fire points in the current season so far.

On Saturday, the state recorded about 78 fire points, largely in the southern belt. With met officials forecasting heatwave conditions in the state for about a week, forest officials said there could be another spurt in the number of forest fire cases. The area affected in the wildfire is also expected to increase as the forest fire season will continue till June, they added.

A senior official from the department said the number of fire points detected this year is expected to breach 30,000 in the next few days. He, however, assured that they are dealing with the situation effectively and have responded to over 99.97 pc fire points both inside and outside forest boundaries, promptly minimising the damage.