SJTA suspends Dasmohapatra for one month over Digha temple row

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday suspended secretary of Daitapati Nijog and senior servitor Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra for a month over his involvement in the consecration ceremony of Digha Jagannath temple in West Bengal.
Dasmohapatra was placed under suspension after SJTA issued him two show cause notices over his statement on the use of surplus sacred Nabakalebara wood of Srimandir in crafting idols of the Digha temple and his participation in the inauguration ceremony despite being aware that it is being called Jagannath Dham.
The suspension order was passed against Dasmohapatra as he has denigrated the image of Srimandir, said a press release issued by SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee. The senior servitor has been prohibited from rendering religious service and entering the 12th century shrine during the suspension period.
The order also stated that during the period, Dasmohapatra should not try to intimidate members of his Nijog and other persons connected with the incident to disrupt the rituals of Srimandir. If the directions are violated, the suspension period will increase, and stringent action will be taken against him.
Besides, the security head of Srimandir and the supervisor have been asked to keep a close watch on the conduct of Dasmohapatra and report his activities to the temple administration regularly. If his activities are found contrary to the interest of Srimandir, his payments due for earlier services will be forfeited or kept in abeyance, the order said.
The SJTA chief said the action was taken to bring discipline in the temple. “It is our duty to shun pride and greed, and uphold the glorious traditions of Srimandir. It is the best service to Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath,” said Padhee in the release. Any indiscipline will not be tolerated, he warned.
The SJTA issued the first show cause notice to Dasmohapatra on May 4 over his statement on the use of surplus sacred Nabakalebara wood of the 12th century shrine in crafting idols of the Digha temple.
In the second notice which was issued to Dasmohapatra on May 9, the SJTA demanded an explanation as to why he as a senior servitor of Srimandir participated in the inauguration of a temple that goes by the name Jagannath Dham, and if he raised any protest against such naming with the organisers during the inauguration ceremony.