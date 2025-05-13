All Odisha students back from Jammu and Kashmir

BHUBANESWAR: All the students from Odisha, who were stranded in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the India-Pakistan tension and wanted to return to the state, have been evacuated.

The Odia students who were evacuated from different educational institutes at Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday were sent back to Odisha from New Delhi on Monday. The last batch of three Odia students travelling from Udhampur and Ramban districts reached Delhi on the day.

Officials in the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner (CRC), New Delhi, said with the help of Jammu administration, 26 Odia students who travelled from Srinagar and Ganderbal district, arrived in Delhi and all arrangements were put in place for their temporary accommodation and onward journey to Odisha. They were provided with food, drinking water and other necessities, and arrangements were made to ensure their safe journey.

Students from Amritsar and Mohali including those studying in University of Kurukshetra have also been brought back. The control room at CRC office (7428135044, 011-24679201) and the Directorate of Odisha Parivar (0674-2431945, 9583321964) in Bhubaneswar to facilitate the students’ safe return and provide assistance, continues to remain operational.