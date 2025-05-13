Axe falls on illegal fly ash dumping, 23 trucks seized in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: In a major crackdown on illegal dumping of fly ash, Sambalpur police seized 23 fly ash-laden tipper trucks from Thelkolei in the early hours of Monday. The trucks were trying to dispose of the fly ash near Thelkolei government high school.

Police said the trucks, coming from Jharsuguda side, were entering Thelkolei when they were intercepted by a patrolling team. The truck drivers failed to produce any valid transit permit. Besides, the loading bills did not specify the dumping destination, leading to the seizure of all the trucks.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said police had received multiple complaints from residents of Thelkolei regarding illegal dumping of fly ash in the area. The drive against the illegal practice was intensified after some residents raised the issue during the chief minister’s public grievance hearing held in Sambalpur recently.

“The miscreants involved in the unlawful dumping are targeting abandoned land around Thelkolei and turning them into ash ponds. They usually carry out the activity during night hours. The seized trucks lacked transit permits, dumping destination details, pollution control board permissions and required fitness certificates and GPS trackers. An investigation has been launched to determine the origin of the trucks and identify the transporters and other people involved in the illegal activity,” the SP added.

The crackdown comes close on the heels of the first district-level environmental monitoring committee (DLEMC) meeting held on May 2 during which Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar ordered strict action against illegal fly ash dumping by power plants, particularly at night.

Bondar also directed to form a flying squad comprising officials of various departments to conduct weekly inspections and check uncovered transport vehicles causing fugitive emissions and air pollution. The squad was tasked with penalising defaulting vehicles and taking strict action against repeat offenders. Additionally, mandatory installation of tamper-proof GPS in vehicles transporting fly ash was ordered to track their movement.

The collector sought an action-taken report in the next DLEMC meeting. The proceedings of the meeting were also forwarded to Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

Notably, illegal fly ash dumping has become a major concern in several parts of the district including Sambalpur town. While the administration has taken action against transporters, locals have called for a thorough inspection of the industrial houses generating the waste.