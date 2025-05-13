Birthplace of Pandit Murmu will become a pilgrimage site: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that the birthplace of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Dandbose in Mayurbhanj district will be developed as a pilgrimage site.
Addressing a function on the 120th birth anniversary of Pandit Murmu at Mahuldiha in Mayurbhanj district, the chief minister said the burial place of the great Santali poet will also be developed as a heritage memorial.
The chief minister also announced that there will be a year-long statewide celebration of centenary of the Ol Chiki script developed by Pandit Murmu. An international seminar will also be organised in the capital city of Bhubaneswar for promoting Santali language.
The chief minister announced a package of Rs 50 crore for promotion of the Santali language along with establishment of an Ol Chiki library at Baripada. Concerted efforts will be made to popularise all the works of Pandit Murmu, and Heritage Bhavan will be constructed in his name.
Describing Pandit Murmu as a cultural icon and a movement in himself, the chief minister said the Ol Chiki script is a symbol of pride for the Santali tribe. “The Ol Chiki script has revolutionised Santali identity. Language is not just a tool for communication. It fostering education and unity, “ the CM said.
Highlighting the steps taken by the state government for promoting Santali language through primary education, textbooks, teacher training, and research centres, the chief minister said these initiatives will be strengthened further in the coming days. A medical college has already been opened in the name of Pandit Murmu at Baripada by the state government. More research centres and educational institutions will be opened in future to carry forward Pandit Murmu’s ideals, he said.
Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia also addressed the function and highlighted steps taken by the state government to promote the Santali language.
The chief minister felicitated eminent researcher in Santali Chunda Soren with Guru Gomke International Award. The award also carries cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. A souvenir on Pandit Murmu’s life was unveiled while his descendant Chuniyan Murmu and eminent Santali writer and recipient Padma Shree Damayanti Beshra were honoured on the occasion.