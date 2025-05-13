Birthplace of Pandit Murmu will become a pilgrimage site: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that the birthplace of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Dandbose in Mayurbhanj district will be developed as a pilgrimage site.

Addressing a function on the 120th birth anniversary of Pandit Murmu at Mahuldiha in Mayurbhanj district, the chief minister said the burial place of the great Santali poet will also be developed as a heritage memorial.

The chief minister also announced that there will be a year-long statewide celebration of centenary of the Ol Chiki script developed by Pandit Murmu. An international seminar will also be organised in the capital city of Bhubaneswar for promoting Santali language.

The chief minister announced a package of Rs 50 crore for promotion of the Santali language along with establishment of an Ol Chiki library at Baripada. Concerted efforts will be made to popularise all the works of Pandit Murmu, and Heritage Bhavan will be constructed in his name.

Describing Pandit Murmu as a cultural icon and a movement in himself, the chief minister said the Ol Chiki script is a symbol of pride for the Santali tribe. “The Ol Chiki script has revolutionised Santali identity. Language is not just a tool for communication. It fostering education and unity, “ the CM said.