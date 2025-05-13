Fishing ban sends seafood prices up in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The annual two-month fishing ban in Kendrapara and its nearby areas has resulted in rise of seafood prices. The government imposed the 60-day long fishing ban from April 15 to June 15 to protect the marine life during the breeding season.

A fish vendor at the Kendrapara town fish market said prices of various types of seafood have increased significantly at wholesale markets in the last three weeks following the ban. As a result, fish landing centres in Kharinashi, Jamboo, Tantiapal, Talachua, Rangani, Baruni and other places are bearing a deserted look with no buyers. Prices might increase further ahead of the Raja festival next month, he added.

Prices of fish in Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Patkura and Mahakalapada went up abnormally in the past week. “Bhekti, which normally sells for Rs 250 per kg, is now priced at Rs 350-400. The fish has turned costly, beyond the reach of common people,” said a 61-year-old customer, Swadhin Dash.

A 55-year-old fish vendor at Kharinashi fishing market, Paresh Mandal said, the seafood price rise was expected at this time of the year due to fewer fishing activities. Price increase has ranged between 30-50 per cent. Such steep increase has left a bitter taste among seafood lovers, he added.

Another fish seller from Mahakalpada said prices of most varieties of sea fish, especially shrimp, bhetki, pomfret, kani, khainga, khuranda, khasuli, eel, sting ray and other varieties have gone up by 30-50 per cent. Pomfret which was previously sold for Rs 300 per kg is now priced at Rs 450. Other common varieties like Khanga is being sold at Rs 350 per kg against previous price of Rs 250 per kg.

He revealed that some fish vendors have stocked large quantities of fish in cold storage and are now minting money.