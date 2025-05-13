Korei youth goes missing, crocodile attack suspected in Kharasrota river

JAJPUR: A youth of Korei went missing after being reportedly attacked by a crocodile in Kharasrota river here on Monday.

The missing youth is a 25-year-old Sidharth Mallick of Tandara village within Korei police limits.

Sources said like everyday, Sidharth along with other local cowherds took his cattle for grazing on the banks of Kharasrota river. He entered the river to wash himself when a crocodile reportedly attacked him and dragged him into deep water.

When Sidharth did not return after around 30 minutes, his fellow cowherds searched the area but could not trace him. Subsequently, they raised an alarm, following which villagers reached the spot.

The villagers also launched a search operation to trace Sidharth and informed the local administration about the incident.

Sources said efforts are underway to locate the youth as fear grips the area over possible presence of more crocodiles in the river.