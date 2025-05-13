Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja visits Nagada village, directs immediate completion of PMAY units

JAJPUR: Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the tardy progress of the construction of pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) meant for tribal residents of Nagada village under Sukinda block in Jajpur district.

Ahuja was on a visit to Nagada which had grabbed national attention for acute child malnutrition about nine years back in 2016.

Earlier in the day, Ahuja reached the hilltop village at about 12.30 pm and first visited the anganwadi centre in Upper Nagada, a hamlet of the tribal village and interacted with anganwadi workers and helpers.

Sources said the chief secretary found out that only sixty per cent of the construction works of dwelling units under PMAY have been completed even three years after it started. He directed the district administration to complete the houses soon and hand them over to the Nagada residents.

The chief secretary then moved to inspect the overhead tank built in Nagada to provide safe drinking water to the inhabitants of the village. He also visited the primary school and another mini anganwadi centre in Tala Nagada. Ahuja also reviewed welfare projects being carried out by the government in Nagada village.

At least 19 infants had perished to malnutrition in 2016, prompting the government to form a state task force. The then nodal officer of the state task force, Ahuja had visited Nagada village in July 2016.

The chief secretary was accompanied by Panchayatiraj and Drinking water department secretary Girish SN and director Vineet Bhardwaj during his visit.