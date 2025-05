BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is planning to scale up this year’s Rath Yatra to a Maha Kumbh level and working on massive security deployment for the annual festival that draws huge footfall of devotees.

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh which successfully hosted the Maha Kumbh, the state government is look at a grand congregation for the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath. Chief ministers of five to six BJP-ruled states would be invited to the Rath Yatra apart from a host of union ministers, sources said. This would attract more footfall to the festival.

Given the tension between India and Pakistan, Odisha Police has been asked to amplify security measures as the Rath Yatra is going to be the biggest religious festival after the de-escalation between the two neighbours.

“This apart, President Droupadi Murmu could also visit Puri to attend the festival for which elaborate arrangements are being made and security preparedness is in its final stages,” said sources on Monday. The Rath Yatra starts on June 27.

Sources said the state police is planning to request central agencies to deploy defence systems on stand-by to keep unmanned aerial vehicle at bay. Police will also deploy its own drones, including four of them keeping a vigil over the coastline in Puri. More than 300 AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed to manage traffic, control crowd and watch the movements of terror and anti-social elements.

“State police will collect information from central agencies on the anti-national elements and their photographs will be uploaded on the server of the integrated control room in Puri for immediate identification them,” said the sources.